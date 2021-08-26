After a year without music: Badger Band ready to perform again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The melodies of Elton John’s “I’m still standing,” Gloria Gaynor’s “I will survive,” and Rihanna’s “Please don’t stop the music” echoed throughout the University of Wisconsin’s campus as the Badger Band gathered for their first practice together in a year and a half.

UW Band Director Corey Pompey said the theme of their first halftime performance is survival, and those songs tell their story of surviving this past year of being away from the fans and each other.

“We’ve been away for a long time,” Pompey said. “We’re back now, we’ve made it through and we’re ready to bring joy to you again.”

In March of 2020, the band was preparing for their spring concert when COVID-19 changed the world as we know it.

“Well I must admit it was tough for me,” Pompey said. “But what was really tough was seeing the impact that it had on our students.”

For drum major Josh Richlen, his senior year was far from what he had dreamed of.

“I’ve been working and training to be a drum major for about three years now,” Richlen said. “So getting it last year but not getting to perform in Camp Randall or in front of fans was a huge bummer.”

Richlen said after some debate he decided to return for a fifth year, and earned his spot as drum major once again. Now Richlen will have the chance to experience those moments that were taken away from him by the pandemic.

“It definitely puts perspective on how lucky everyone is to be in this band and perform in Camp Randall,” Richlen said. “It’s such a special place and to have it taken away from you or a year... the first steps on the field are going to be one’s I’ll never forget.”

