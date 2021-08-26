Alert Days: Strong storms & heavy rain to end the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday & Friday remain FIRST ALERT Days at NBC15.

The end of the work week features a bumpy weather forecast as we anticipate strong storms and heavy rain. The forecast has been changing continually for the last 24 hours - making it difficult to pinpoint the location and intensity of storms. That said, there is a chance for a stronger storm this evening as a cluster moves into western Wisconsin. More storms are expected overnight - strengthening with the low-level jet.

As of Thursday afternoon, a cluster of storms formed on the Central Plains and spun out to the northeast earlier in the day. Meanwhile, a cluster of storms developed over the Dakotas and had been noted in hi-res models on Wednesday. The Plains cluster moved over the primed atmosphere and altered the ingredients available for the northern storms. Those storms are entering western Wisconsin - below severe criteria. We’ll be on the lookout for any strengthening - given nearby instability. However, the severe risk for Thursday evening is waning.

What’s more concerning is the development of a low-level jet along with a stalled out frontal boundary. Storms are expected to fire on the nose of the jet (in Minnesota) and drift along the frontal boundary into Wisconsin. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and isolated instances of flash flooding early Friday morning. The front begins to lift North into central & northern Wisconsin - carrying the rain chances farther away from south-central Wisconsin. Meantime, more heat & humidity pours in. Highs reach into the lower 90s on Saturday with heat index values near 100°F.

A cold front moves by on Sunday with the chance for a few scattered showers and storms. Highs fall back into the lower 80s next week.

