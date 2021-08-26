City of Madison to reduce speed limits next week on South Park Street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Madison streets will see a speed limit reduction starting next week as part of the city’s effort to reduce injury crashes.

The City of Madison explained that the speed limit for South Park Street between Regent Street and Badger Road will be reduced to 25 mph starting Monday, Aug. 30, as part of their Vision Zero initiative.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway noted reductions on some of the city’s thoroughfares with high levels of injury-causing crashes are important to keeping visitors and residents safe.

“The South Park Street area contains several neighborhoods with many residences and small businesses,” stated Rhodes-Conway. “All day and every day, people cross this street to shop, attend schools, visit parks, and get to their bus stops.”

Crash data from 2015-2019 in Madison shows 17 people were seriously hurt and two pedestrians died as a result of crashes. Since then, the City notes fatal crashes have increased.

Additional streets across Madison will see speed reductions, including on Whitney Way and Cottage Grove Road, later this year. Here is the full list of planned speed reductions:

Cottage Grove Road Drexel to State Highway 51 (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph) State Highway 51 to Flora (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)

Whitney Way Sheboygan Avenue to Mineral Point Road (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph) Mineral Point Road to Tokay Boulevard (reduced to 30 mph from 35 mph)

Mineral Point Road from Whitney Way to Science Drive (reduced to 35 mph from 40 mph)

Whitney Way from the Beltline to Raymond Road (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

North Thompson Drive from Sycamore to State Highway 30 (reduced to 25 mph from 30 mph)

