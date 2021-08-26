FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY - Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. A warm front remains in our vicinity today. That front will make a push slowly northward over the next couple days. This front will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms this afternoon over Iowa and Minnesota. The storms will then head eastward into southern Wisconsin this evening. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe with strong, damaging wind and heavy rainfall. The Storms Prediction Center has placed a portion of southern Wisconsin under an Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms for this evening. To compound matters, we will also be experiencing high heat and humidity. For tomorrow and Saturday, more warm and humid air will settle in across the region as the warm front will head to the north. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday, but other than a few morning showers, Saturday looks dry.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible tonight. (wmtv weather)

A Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms exists for tonight over the far southwest part of the state. There is a marginal threat elsewhere. (wmtv weather)

Warm and humid weather is expected into the upcoming weekend. It will be a bit cooler and less humid early next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High 87. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely, some could be severe. Low: 68. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 89.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of showers/t-storms. High: 91.

