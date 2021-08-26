Advertisement

GOP attorney files election records lawsuit against Racine

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney who has tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election has filed a lawsuit against Racine city officials.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that the lawsuit comes from Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society and a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Kaardal claims the officials did not turn over election-related documents as required by the state open records law.

He has been trying to prove that a group with ties to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had too much influence over the voting process in Wisconsin’s five largest cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 were injured in an attack at Kabul's airport
‘Horrific and heartbreaking:’ Wis. officials address attacks near Kabul airport
Inmate charged in fatal attack at a county jail in Wisconsin
FILE - In this March 13, 2007, file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom...
‘Making a Murderer’ subject Avery appeals latest defeat
Thompson wants task force to examine higher education