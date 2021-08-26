GOP attorney files election records lawsuit against Racine

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Republican attorney who has tried unsuccessfully to overturn the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election has filed a lawsuit against Racine city officials.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Thursday that the lawsuit comes from Erick Kaardal, an attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society and a former secretary and treasurer for the Republican Party of Minnesota.

Kaardal claims the officials did not turn over election-related documents as required by the state open records law.

He has been trying to prove that a group with ties to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had too much influence over the voting process in Wisconsin’s five largest cities.

