‘Horrific and heartbreaking:’ Wis. officials address attacks near Kabul airport
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials addressed their thoughts and expressed prayers Thursday to U.S. military members and Afghans after the bombings at the Afghanistan capital’s airport.
Governor Tony Evers stated that his thoughts are with the US. Military and Afghans who were killed and injured.
“Kathy and I join Wisconsinites in praying for them, their loved ones, and for the safety of our servicemembers, American citizens, and allies,” said Evers.
Republican Senator Ron Johnson echoed the governor’s sentiments, describing the attacks as “horrific and heartbreaking.”
“God bless our fallen service members, their families, the military & innocent civilians still in harm’s way,” said Johnson. “Our troops are the finest among us. I continue to pray for their safety and those trying to evacuate.”
Democratic Rep. Ron Kind also said he was “devastated” to hear that U.S. service members were killed and hurt during the attack.
“Please join me in praying for them, their families, and all those who are working tirelessly to evacuate Americans and our allies from harm’s way,” stated Kind.
“My thoughts are with the families of the brave US servicemembers and innocent Afghan civilians who were tragically killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul,” shared Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.
Baldwin emphasized her belief that officials should prioritize evacuations of U.S. citizens and Afghan refugees.
Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany also shared his thoughts of the deaths of marines.
“My heart breaks as we learn of the death of our Marines in Kabul,” said Tiffany. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our warriors.”
Tiffany also shared the Veterans Crisis Line, saying he was “cognizant of how our veterans may be feeling in the wake of the news.” Veterans can call 1-800-273-8255 or text 838-255.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said. The U.S. general overseeing the evacuation vowed the United States would “go after” the perpetrators of the bombings, and warned that more such attacks are expected.
President Joe Biden spoke Thursday afternoon, saying the U.S. evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Kabul will continue.
