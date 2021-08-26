Illinois Gov. Pritzker reinstates indoor mask mandate

(KWQC) - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced he is reinstating an indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, statewide as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have surged.

The masking requirement will take effect Monday.

During a media briefing Thursday morning, the governor also announced vaccination requirements in high-risk settings.

All healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all pre-k-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students, will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees in these settings and higher education students who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be required to get tested for the virus at least once per week. Pritzker said the department of public health and the Illinois State Board of Education may require testing in certain situations.

Pritzker said the public health requirements come as regions with low vaccination rates continue to see a surge of hospitalizations due to the virus.

According to a media release, region 5 in southern Illinois has the lowest vaccination rate in the state at 44% and only 3% of intensive care unit beds available as the region experiences the highest case rate in the state.

Since Aug. 1, local health departments have reported 27 COVID-19 outbreaks at schools and currently, hundreds of schools are being monitored for potential virus exposures, according to the release.

“The quick spread of this disease in Illinois and across the country is holding us all back from the post-pandemic life we so desperately want to embrace, and it’s harming the most vulnerable among us,” Pritzker said. “We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds. Vaccination remains our strongest tool to protect ourselves and our loved ones, to restore post-pandemic life to our communities, and most crucially, to maintain our healthcare system’s ability to care for anyone who walks through their doors in need of help – and Illinois is taking action to keep our communities safe.”

Added IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike, “Unlike the wave of COVID-19 we saw earlier this Spring, we’re now seeing our hospital resources stretched thin with some areas of Illinois reduced to only a handful of available ICU beds.

“The vast majority of hospitalizations, as well as cases and deaths, are among those who are unvaccinated. This has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We have safe, proven, and effective tools to turn the tide and end this pandemic. But until more people are vaccinated, masks are the order of the day and will help us slow the spread of the virus.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.