Madison Ballet cancels upcoming performance due to COVID-19

The Madison Ballet has canceled its upcoming performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" due to...
The Madison Ballet has canceled its upcoming performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" due to COVID-19.(Madison Ballet Darren Lee)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Ballet has canceled one of its upcoming performances Thursday due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Dane County.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” was supposed to be held from September 17-26 at the Overture Center, but the organization noted it would be switching to a safer alternative.

Madison Ballet CEO Jonathan Solari said the health and safety of their audience and employees is their top priority.

“We are particularly concerned with the safety of our youngest audience members and dancers who, because of their age, are not yet eligible to be vaccinated,” said Solari.

The dance company explained it will continue rehearsing and look for ways to hold the show, possibly outside.

Solari added that the many of the cast members for this performance were chosen when the COVID-19 lockdown started earlier in 2020.

“For them, bringing this to the stage--however it happens--will be a true triumph of the creative spirit,” stated Solari.

Ticketholders will be notified and offered a full refund, or the chance to donate the cost of their ticket as a gift to the Madison Ballet.

