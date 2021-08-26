Madison man accused of possessing child pronography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday morning and is facing multiple allegations of possessing child pornography.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Elijuwon Clawson was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Clawson’s capture came as the result of an ongoing investigation, MPD stated.

Members of the department’s Special Victims Unit as well as several other local and state agencies also executed a search warrant Thursday morning at Clawson’s home in the 1200 block of E. Mifflin St.

