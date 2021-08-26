Advertisement

Madison man accused of possessing child pronography

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday morning and is facing multiple allegations of possessing child pornography.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Elijuwon Clawson was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Clawson’s capture came as the result of an ongoing investigation, MPD stated.

Members of the department’s Special Victims Unit as well as several other local and state agencies also executed a search warrant Thursday morning at Clawson’s home in the 1200 block of E. Mifflin St.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

Thompson wants task force to examine higher education
Speeds from South Park Street between Regent Street and Badger Road, will be reduced Monday,...
City of Madison to reduce speed limits next week on South Park Street
More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
A police car.
Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash