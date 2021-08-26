Advertisement

Madison PD warns of false fundraising call

(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning people of a fraudulent fundraising incident where a caller claimed to be collecting money for injured officers.

In an incident report Wednesday, the department stated a resident who lives outside of Dane County received an unexpected call from a 608-area code phone number.

The caller said they were a fundraising worker for MPD and asked the person to donate money.

The victim told MPD they did not provide any money to the caller and hung up when they became uncomfortable.

MPD assured the public that they are not involved in any telephone-based fundraising efforts and will never attempt to collect money over the phone.

The department continued, reminding residents to be “extremely cautious” when providing funds to anyone over the phone. People should also never provide funding in the form of a gift card.

