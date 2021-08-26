Madison state senator stops short of apology about colleague with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state senator who encouraged donations to defeat a Republican lawmaker diagnosed with COVID-19 has tweeted that she was sorry he was sick but stopped short of apologizing for her call to unseat him.

Sen. Andre Jacque announced on Aug. 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said then that he was largely asymptomatic. The next day, Sen. Kelda Roys tweeted a link to the Democratic fundraising arm and encouraged donations to defeat Jacque.

Just gonna drop this here, so we can have a nice bundle for whoever runs against him: https://t.co/6MO8Fe8JN5 — Kelda Roys 😷💉 (@keldahelenroys) August 17, 2021

After her tweet, news broke that Jacque was on a ventilator. Roys tweeted Thursday she was sorry he was sick, but did not apologize for or take down her earlier message.

When I tweeted, he was asymptomatic according to public info. I wish your brother well and hope he recovers quickly. I’m thankful he is getting excellent medical care; this disease is horrible. I appreciate all you do to help encourage safe behavior in the midst of this pandemic. — Kelda Roys 😷💉 (@keldahelenroys) August 26, 2021

