Madison state senator stops short of apology about colleague with COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic Wisconsin state senator who encouraged donations to defeat a Republican lawmaker diagnosed with COVID-19 has tweeted that she was sorry he was sick but stopped short of apologizing for her call to unseat him.

Sen. Andre Jacque announced on Aug. 16 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and said then that he was largely asymptomatic. The next day, Sen. Kelda Roys tweeted a link to the Democratic fundraising arm and encouraged donations to defeat Jacque.

After her tweet, news broke that Jacque was on a ventilator. Roys tweeted Thursday she was sorry he was sick, but did not apologize for or take down her earlier message.

