‘Making a Murderer’ subject Avery appeals latest defeat

FILE - In this March 13, 2007, file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom...
FILE - In this March 13, 2007, file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the Calumet County Courthouse in Chilton, Wis. The Wisconsin Court of Appeal on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, rejected a request by "Making a Murderer" subject Steven Avery for a new trial.(Source: AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — “Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case.

The 59-year-old Avery filed the request Wednesday. Avery is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.

The case became the focus of a popular Netflix series whose creators raised questions about the convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey.

A unanimous Wisconsin appeals court in July rejected Avery’s request to hold a hearing on new evidence that he wanted to present for a new trial. Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned.

