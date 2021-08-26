MMSD offers virtual learning option for elementary students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Elementary school students in the Madison Metropolitan School District are now being offered the option to attend school virtually this year.

Families will need to submit an interest form to indicate that they would like to have their child, between 4K-5th grade, take part in virtual learning. MMSD noted students will need to participate in virtual instruction for one entire semester and there is a limited capacity, MMSD explained.

The deadline to submit an interest form is noon on Monday, Aug. 30. The district promises to notify all families if their child will be in the elementary virtual program by Tuesday, which is just two days before the first day of classes before some younger learners will return to the classroom.

The first day of classes for some students (Grades 4K, K, 1, 6, 7, 9, 10 and Early Childhood) will begin on September 2, while all other students begin classes on September 3.

The district noted 4K students will have “age-appropriate learning” for 3.5 hours a day, including live learning and recorded instruction.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students will have live learning for up to 3.5 hours per day in subjects that include math, science and language arts. They will then have recorded instruction for specials, such as music, art and physical education.

All students, whether they are virtual or in-person, will follow the same sequence of instruction. Students will also have small group time.

The district cited the rise of the Delta variant, children under 12 years old not being eligible for a COVID-19 and risks for family members who are immunocompromised as reasons for their decision.

Madison Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday it was upending its schedule for some students due to a bus driver shortage, changing their start and dismissal times.

