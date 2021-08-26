More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More Wisconsin counties are entering into very high levels of COVID-19 disease activity Thursday.

The Department of Health Services noted on Thursday that 34 counties are now at very high levels, up from 12 last week.

Dodge, Green Lake and Adams counties are among those in central Wisconsin that have entered into that category. So far, most of south central Wisconsin is still at high levels of disease activity.

The state itself has also moved into very high disease activity, showing a case burden of 373 per 100,000.

Thursday marks another day where the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surpassed 2,000.

Health officials added 2,043 to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, bringing the total number of cases to 653,362.

With these new cases, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene also identified new Delta variant cases since Tuesday. The agency’s dashboard shows 2,276 Delta variant cases of the COVID-19 cases tested, up from 1,964 on Tuesday.

Eleven people have died from COVID-19, DHS adds Thursday.

Dane Co. nears 70% fully vaccinated

Dane County is nearing 70% on Thursday for having 7 in ten of its residents with a completed COVID-19 vaccine series. Currently, Dane Co. residents are 1% away from that milestone.

Overall in the state, 54.2% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 51% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

There have been 30,412 doses administered to residents so far this week, up from 18,738 the day before.

