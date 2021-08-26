Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Janesville man who died earlier this month, several days after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The agency identified him as Steven Pignato and confirmed the 52-year-old man’s death was the result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., on July 30, at the intersection of W. Court Street and Pearl Street. Pignato was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead four days later.

The Janesville Police Dept. has not released any other details about the wreck, including how many other people were involved and if they were injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office noted.

