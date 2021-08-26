Advertisement

Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Janesville man who died earlier this month, several days after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The agency identified him as Steven Pignato and confirmed the 52-year-old man’s death was the result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., on July 30, at the intersection of W. Court Street and Pearl Street. Pignato was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead four days later.

The Janesville Police Dept. has not released any other details about the wreck, including how many other people were involved and if they were injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office noted.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

More Wis. counties move into very high COVID-19 activity levels
MMSD offers virtual learning option for elementary students
A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis....
6 in 10 in Upper Midwest had COVID-19 in 2020, study finds
Madison state senator stops short of apology about colleague with COVID-19