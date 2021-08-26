Advertisement

Neighbor stops teens from burglary at Madison residence

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday after a neighbor reportedly thwarted them from burglarizing a home garage.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Laurie Drive.

Officers learned that a neighbor saw two children enter a resident’s garage, while a third juvenile stayed outside as a “lookout.” When the neighbor went over to confront them, they ran away.

The victim told MPD that the suspects had entered a vehicle in the garage.

Officers took a 13 and 14-year-old into custody, both boys, shortly after the incident and took them to a Juvenile Reception Center.

Officers also found a motorized wheelchair in the area of the burglary, which is not believed to belong to the suspects. MPD is searching for the owner.

Anyone with information on the incident at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Christina Martinez
NBC15 Investigates: Woman asked to return car weeks after she bought it
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons

Latest News

State lawmakers address media after visiting Fort McCoy Wednesday morning.
Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss refugees housed at Fort McCoy
Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss refugees housed at Fort McCoy
Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss refugees housed at Fort McCoy
Hundreds of WI doctors send open letter to schools and parents, urging mask mandates
A police car.
5 arrested in Baraboo drug search