Neighbor stops teens from burglary at Madison residence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday after a neighbor reportedly thwarted them from burglarizing a home garage.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of Laurie Drive.

Officers learned that a neighbor saw two children enter a resident’s garage, while a third juvenile stayed outside as a “lookout.” When the neighbor went over to confront them, they ran away.

The victim told MPD that the suspects had entered a vehicle in the garage.

Officers took a 13 and 14-year-old into custody, both boys, shortly after the incident and took them to a Juvenile Reception Center.

Officers also found a motorized wheelchair in the area of the burglary, which is not believed to belong to the suspects. MPD is searching for the owner.

Anyone with information on the incident at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or at p3tips.com.

