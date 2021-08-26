One person found dead in an apartment fire on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department says one person was found dead when firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Madison’s west side.

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews responded to a fire alarm at Summit Hill Apartments on Mckenna Boulevard. The apartment building has 41 units.

Firefighters located the unit where the fire started, and determined it was mostly put out by sprinklers. That unit is where fire crews found the victim.

The fire and the death are under investigation.

At least 27 people are displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those people, by providing lodging and other essentials like food or health needs.

Damages are currently estimated at $50,000.

