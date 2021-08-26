Advertisement

One person found dead in an apartment fire on Madison’s west side

Firefighters located the unit where the fire started, and determined it was mostly put out by...
Firefighters located the unit where the fire started, and determined it was mostly put out by sprinklers. That unit is where fire crews found the victim.(Lou Thao)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department says one person was found dead when firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Madison’s west side.

Just after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews responded to a fire alarm at Summit Hill Apartments on Mckenna Boulevard. The apartment building has 41 units.

Firefighters located the unit where the fire started, and determined it was mostly put out by sprinklers. That unit is where fire crews found the victim.

The fire and the death are under investigation.

At least 27 people are displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those people, by providing lodging and other essentials like food or health needs.

Damages are currently estimated at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

Madison schools change hours, blame bus driver shortage
Madison schools change hours, blame bus driver shortage
Madison schools change hours, blame bus driver shortage
After a year without music: Badger Band ready to perform again
After a year without music: Badger Band ready to perform again
The UW Marching Band gathers for their first practice of fall 2021.
After a year without music: Badger Band ready to perform again