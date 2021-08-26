SSM Health specialist discusses rolling out booster shots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As government officials and healthcare workers continue to encourage the COVID-19 vaccine, another shot is joining the rollout: Booster shots.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are both reporting strong responses in the vaccine’s ability to fight the virus following a booster shot. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, federal regulators are likely to approve COVID-19 booster shots six months from the last dose of the vaccine received. This while the Biden administration says that supply should be ready for wider distribution by September 20th.

As healthcare workers prepare for a booster shot rollout in the Madison area, SSM Health’s Mo Kharbat says that there are few ways that the process of getting the booster shot out will be more efficient than the initial distribution of the vaccine.

A big factor that will streamline the process is no order priority. Instead of clearing various groups of people based on age or risk, it will be based on when you received your last dose of the vaccine.

“The order priority is already laid out, so that will help us as we try and vaccinate those around us,” said Kharbat, the VP of pharmacy services at SSM Health.

Another factor that will improve the rollout, compared to the original vaccine launch back in December of 2020, is the approval of clinics.

“We will stand up vaccine clinics around us in the communities we serve,” said Kharbat. “In the beginning, we had to request approval, we called it a pandemic pen to stand up a clinic, and now all those clinics are already approved.”

He added that one of the challenges will be launching a booster while healthcare officials are still working on getting everyone vaccinated with their initial dose across the state of Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.