Suspect forces his way into Madison apartment, claiming the feds are after him

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. wants to identify the man who forced his way into an apartment on the near east side, claiming he was wanted by federal agents and trying to find a family member of someone who lived there.

The victim told investigators the suspect started rapping on a window to the apartment around 3:30 p.m. before slipping into the complex, in the 600 block of N. Henry St. After he got into the building, the suspect got into the unit, where he again asked about the resident’s family member and said he was under federal indictment, according to police.

Afterwards, he left the apartment, the report continued, noting that the victim was not injured nor were any items taken.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set Black man, with shorter hair that may have been braided, and stubbly facial hair. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be made online at p3tips.com.

