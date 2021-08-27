ALERT DAY: Scattered showers and strong storms possible tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A FIRST ALERT Day continues at NBC15. Strong - severe showers & storms are possible this evening and overnight in Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has places much of central and portions of southern Wisconsin under a Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather. The strongest storms may produce gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

As of Friday afternoon, a warm front had lifted into central Wisconsin. This has been the focus of ongoing showers & storms just immediately North of the NBC15 viewing area. Meanwhile, sunshine has broken out across the south-central part of the state. The atmosphere has become more unstable and we’re watching developing storms in Iowa make their way eastward into the Badger State. Any cell that gets into our region will have the potential to become severe.

Any storms that do fire and/or make their way into southern Wisconsin this evening will impact storms that initiate later. High-resolution models point to a cluster of showers & storms again firing at the nose of a low-level jet in SE Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Those storms may drift SE into portions of our area early Saturday morning. Those storms may pose a severe as well as flooding risk.

Bottom line - it’s a good idea to keep the NBC15 First Alert Weather App handy tonight. Stay weather aware!

Warm & humid conditions are expected Saturday as we remain south of the warm front. Heat index values could near 100°F in some spots. Another round of showers and storms is possible late Saturday into Sunday and again Sunday afternoon. The cold front that passes by will provide some relief from the heat & the rain on Monday. A passing shower/storm is possible again Tuesday. Much of next week appears calmer & more comfortable. The tropical cyclone Ida bears watching next week. As of now, no impacts to Wisconsin are forecast.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.