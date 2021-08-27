American flags to fly half-staff nationwide for bombing victims

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Biden has ordered that as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26th, in Kabul, Afghanistan, all flags around the nation will fly at half-staff.

Officials report 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans were killed in the two suicide bombings.

The order also requires that it flies at half staff at the White House and on all public buildings including military and naval bases.

The half-staff order is set to run until sunset, August 30th, 2021.

