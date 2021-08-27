Advertisement

American flags to fly half-staff nationwide for bombing victims

The order honors American and Afghan lives lost in Kabul
The order honoring American and Afghan lives lost in Kabul.
The order honoring American and Afghan lives lost in Kabul.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Biden has ordered that as a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26th, in Kabul, Afghanistan, all flags around the nation will fly at half-staff.

Officials report 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans were killed in the two suicide bombings.

The order also requires that it flies at half staff at the White House and on all public buildings including military and naval bases.

The half-staff order is set to run until sunset, August 30th, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Names released of drivers killed in Jefferson Co. triple-fatal crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators
First Alert Weather
NBC15 First Alert Weather Maps and Storm Gallery
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
Italian meats are the suspected culprit in a salmonella outbreak.
Italian meats suspected in salmonella outbreak