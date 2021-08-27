Advertisement

Construction equipment stolen from five Madison job sites

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction equipment was stolen from five different job sites overnight Thursday, the Madison Police Department reports.

In an incident report, officers say they responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 900 block of Watson Avenue.

MPD believes a suspect or suspects broke into a locked fence overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, gaining entry to five different construction sites and job trailers.

Officers did not have any information on the suspect or suspects involved.

Police are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call their department at 608-255-2345, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at p3tips.com.

