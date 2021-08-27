Advertisement

Coronavirus disruptions blamed for lower student test scores

Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and...
Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and states got partial waivers.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Education officials say school disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in significant drops in math and reading test scores for Minnesota students.

The Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments results released Friday show proficiency rates fell 11 percentage points to 44% in math and 7 points to 53% in reading since 2019.

The Trump administration let states cancel their spring 2020 tests as the pandemic began to take hold and schools transitioned to distance learning.

This year, Minnesota largely tried to administer its tests as usual even though some school districts and states got partial waivers from the Biden administration. About 77 percent of eligible Minnesota students completed their tests. That’s down from the usual 98 percent.

5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation

