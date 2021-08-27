Dane Co. Humane Society offers special incentive to find pets furrever home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society is teaming up with NBC15 to host the fifth Clear The Shelters pet adoption event to help as many pets as possible find their furrever home.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, with all dog, cat and critter adoption fees being reduced.

$50 off dog adoption fees

$5 adoption fee for senior or adult cats

$75 for kittens

Half-price adoption fees for critters

Adoption fees will also be reduced for animals in the Lonely Hearts Club, which are pets that have been at the shelter longer than average.

“Clear The Shelters comes at the perfect time as shelters and rescues throughout the country are struggling with short staffing and adoption rates far lower than pre-pandemic levels,” says Laurie Ringquist, Director of Customer Service. “DCHS staff and volunteers are excited to help every available animal in our shelter find a new family by welcoming our community to our campus for this big adoption event.”

The Clear The Shelters Adoption Event will take place at the DCHS Main Shelter at 5132 Voges Road.

