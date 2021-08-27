Advertisement

DHS urges vaccinations after FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Health care workers have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wis. Dept. of Health Services released a statement Thursday urging the unvaccinated to receive their shots. This comes after the FDA gave approval to the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“The results are in. Now that they’ve issued full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, we can all be even more confident that these vaccines work and are safe. There has never been a better time to get vaccinated,” Gov. Evers said.

The vaccine that received the FDA’s full approval is the same one people have been getting for months.

In order for a drug or vaccine to receive full approval, the FDA requires extensive data on safety and effectiveness, inspection of manufacturing facilities, and a comprehensive review of all clinical and “real-world” use, according to a DHS release.

The DHS reports the COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death – even from the Delta variant.

As part of the $100 COVID-19 Vaccine Reward Program, anyone who receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between August 20 and September 6 is eligible for a $100 U.S Bank Rewards card.

To find a vaccination location near you, visit vaccines.gov or call 211.

