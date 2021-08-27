Evers honors WI National Guard’s efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers recognized the Wisconsin National Guard Tuesday in a day he named in honor of the work the agency has done over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers proclaimed Aug. 24 as Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 Support Recognition Day. He met with senior National Guard leadership to thank soldiers and airmen, where more than 100 guardsmen were in attendance.

Evers noted this is a small portion of the more than 2,000 soldiers and airmen who have done their part to respond to the virus, saying their work saved thousands of lives.

“The Wisconsin National Guard and Soldiers and Airmen like you truly represent the values that make this state great,” said Evers. “Your sense of duty, hard work, commitment to community, and service to others is unmatched.”

Guardsmen first responded to assist stranded cruise ship passengers return to their home after a COVID-19 exposure on March 12, 2020. Since then, the agency has helped with coronavirus testing, working at call centers and administering COVID-19 vaccines.

