Advertisement

Evers honors WI National Guard’s efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Tony Evers presents a framed proclamation to Col. John Morgen, commander of Joint Task...
Gov. Tony Evers presents a framed proclamation to Col. John Morgen, commander of Joint Task Force 64, during a ceremony Aug. 24 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., honoring Wisconsin National Guard troops who have supported the state's COVID-19 response efforts since March 2020. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed Aug. 24, 2021, as Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 Support Recognition Day, thanking Wisconsin National Guard members for their continued efforts in the state's COVID-19 response efforts. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Kelly Bradley(Kelly Bradley | Wisconsin National Guard photo b)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers recognized the Wisconsin National Guard Tuesday in a day he named in honor of the work the agency has done over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers proclaimed Aug. 24 as Wisconsin National Guard COVID-19 Support Recognition Day. He met with senior National Guard leadership to thank soldiers and airmen, where more than 100 guardsmen were in attendance.

Evers noted this is a small portion of the more than 2,000 soldiers and airmen who have done their part to respond to the virus, saying their work saved thousands of lives.

“The Wisconsin National Guard and Soldiers and Airmen like you truly represent the values that make this state great,” said Evers. “Your sense of duty, hard work, commitment to community, and service to others is unmatched.”

Guardsmen first responded to assist stranded cruise ship passengers return to their home after a COVID-19 exposure on March 12, 2020. Since then, the agency has helped with coronavirus testing, working at call centers and administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

Construction equipment stolen from five Madison job sites
Rendering of new Hilldale Shopping Center expansion
Hilldale announces expansion with new stores, restaurants
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Madison hospital seeks toys, teaching supplies for children