FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

Continued very warm and humid
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe thunderstorms during the overnight hours. A warm front will push northward through the region today. This front will help to trigger showers and thunderstorms this morning though we should see some sunshine this afternoon. Redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms is expected tonight and some of these storms could reach strong to severe levels with damaging wind and heavy rainfall. The Storms Prediction Center has place a portion of southern Wisconsin under an Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms for tonight. To compound matters, we will also be experiencing high heat and humidity. For today and Saturday, more warm and humid air will settle in across the region as the warm front heads to the north. Highs today are expected in the upper 80s. Tomorrow highs will reach the lower 90s. Heat indices both days will reach the middle and upper 90s. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected next week.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight.
A Slight Threat for severe thunderstorms exists for the overnight hours.
Warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend. It will be cooler and less humid...
Today: Chance of rain then partly cloudy, warm and humid. High 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely, some could be severe. Low: 73. Wind: Southeast 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 86.

