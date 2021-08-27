FOCO announces limited-addition Jrue Holiday bobblehead

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of the 2021 NBA Finals Champions the Milwaukee Bucks, FOCO has announced the release of a limited-addition Jrue Holiday Bucks Steal Moment Bobblehead.

The exclusive item is limited to 321 pieces, according to FOCO.

The bobblehead costs $55.00 and is available for pre-order here.

In addition to the bobblehead, The Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Champions collection includes plush toys, accessories, bags and more, FOCO said.

The collection can be found on the FOCO website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.