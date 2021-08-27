Advertisement

FOCO announces limited-addition Jrue Holiday bobblehead

The bobblehead costs $55.00 and is available for pre-order
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of the 2021 NBA Finals Champions the Milwaukee Bucks, FOCO has announced the release of a limited-addition Jrue Holiday Bucks Steal Moment Bobblehead.

The exclusive item is limited to 321 pieces, according to FOCO.

The bobblehead costs $55.00 and is available for pre-order here.

In addition to the bobblehead, The Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Champions collection includes plush toys, accessories, bags and more, FOCO said.

The collection can be found on the FOCO website.

