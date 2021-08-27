Fort McCoy: How the community can support Afghan refugees
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy shared Friday a list of various ways the community can support Afghan refugees taking shelter at the site.
In addition to actions listed on the Dept. of Children and Families website, community members can utilize the following resources to lend a helping hand, according to a Fort McCoy Facebook post:
- Donate to American Red Cross, an organization that provides critical care and help to Afghan refugees. 50 personnel are on the ground at Fort McCoy.
- Volunteer with Team Rubicon to coordinate local volunteers and donors throughout the community in order to improve the well-being of incoming refugees.
- Donate to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, who have launched a campaign to provide refugees assistance. The charity is collaborating with AmazonSmile which allows donors to purchase specific needed items and have them shipped directly to the site.
The Fort McCoy Facebook page will continue to be updated with other volunteer and donation opportunities, Fort McCoy said.
