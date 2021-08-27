Advertisement

Fort McCoy: How the community can support Afghan refugees

The base expects 1,000 service members from multiple units of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve will assemble at Fort McCoy to provide support to Operation Allies Refuge.(Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith | Operation Allies Refuge)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy shared Friday a list of various ways the community can support Afghan refugees taking shelter at the site.

In addition to actions listed on the Dept. of Children and Families website, community members can utilize the following resources to lend a helping hand, according to a Fort McCoy Facebook post:

The Fort McCoy Facebook page will continue to be updated with other volunteer and donation opportunities, Fort McCoy said.

There has been a generous outpouring of support from the local community asking for ways to help the vulnerable Afghans...

Posted by Fort McCoy on Friday, August 27, 2021

