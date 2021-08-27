Fort McCoy: How the community can support Afghan refugees

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy shared Friday a list of various ways the community can support Afghan refugees taking shelter at the site.

In addition to actions listed on the Dept. of Children and Families website, community members can utilize the following resources to lend a helping hand, according to a Fort McCoy Facebook post:

The Fort McCoy Facebook page will continue to be updated with other volunteer and donation opportunities, Fort McCoy said.

There has been a generous outpouring of support from the local community asking for ways to help the vulnerable Afghans... Posted by Fort McCoy on Friday, August 27, 2021

