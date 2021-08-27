Advertisement

Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website) (NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Ho-Chunk Gaming centers remain closed Friday after issues that appeared to affect every one of locations forced all but one of them to shut down, at least, temporarily.

Ho-Chunk has not provided much information about the closures. However, in updates on Facebook, some casinos indicated they were closed because of system repairs that were taking longer than expected, while one described the situation as “unforeseen circumstances.”

Due to unforseen circumstances Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa will not be opening today. We are expecting to be open tomorrow August 27 at 7am. Please watch Facebook for more updates.

Posted by Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa on Thursday, August 26, 2021

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the Wisconsin Dells casino remain “closed until further notice,” while the Wittenberg location stated it would have a “delayed opening,” only to return for an update that the process was taking longer than expected.

The casinos in Black River Falls and Tomah were set to reopen at 12:45 p.m., according to their respective Facebook pages, however NBC15 News tried contacting each of them and could not get through. An employee at another casino confirmed they remained closed.

Nekoosa was able to welcome back guests at 7 a.m.

Only Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison did not close, although it did report issues with its Rewards Club program. A spokesperson for the casino confirmed it remained open the entire time.

NBC15 News has reached out to the Ho-Chunk Nation, which runs all six casinos, to ask what led to the closures and to see if they were related. We will update this story with any response.

The public information officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation Ken Luchterhand told NBC15 News’ sister-station WEAU that its IT department was working on the servers and he expected the updates to be completed sometime Friday.

