Go Orange Day is just around the corner!

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Help fight hunger in our area by wearing orange, taking a picture and posting it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Orange4SHFB.

Orange is the color for hunger awareness which is why you’re encouraged to wear orange in the pictures.

Participating is as easy as 1, 2, 3! All you need to do is:

  1. Wear Orange
  2. Take a Photo
  3. Post it to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #Orange4SHFB

The money raised will go towards Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

