Hilldale announces expansion with new stores, restaurants

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.
Rendering of new Hilldale Shopping Center expansion
Rendering of new Hilldale Shopping Center expansion(Epstein Uhen Architects and Realm Collaborative)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale Shopping Center announced Thursday that it would be expanding to bring in more stores, restaurants and entertainment.

Hilldale said the expansion will be located on the south side of its campus to include new stores to shop and eat. Some of its new infrastructure will be green, including the addition of electric car charging ports, bike tune-up stations and dog-friendly areas.

Shoppers can also expect a larger famers’ market, live entertainment spaces and a winter ice rink.

General Manager Nanci Horn said the new additions will make Hilldale even more inviting.

“We know that generations of people have grown up at Hilldale, and there’s a lot of nostalgia here—it’s where they got their first baby shoes, took their first ballet class, maybe even had their first date,” said Horn. “This expansion allows us to continue to be part of the ‘firsts’ of our community in new and exciting ways.”

Hilldale said it would give more details this fall or winter. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Hilldale will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in October of 2022.

