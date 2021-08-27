Advertisement

Kansas’ Fort Riley sends soldiers to help refugee resettlement

(KWCH)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WMTV) - Soldiers at Fort McCoy will be getting some assistance as they welcome the thousands of refugees and families arriving this week from Afghanistan.

On Friday, Fort Riley announced 500 servicemembers from the Kansas’ post and the 1st Infantry Division will be sent to aid Fort McCoy as well as the other locations where refugees are being housed: Fort Bliss, Texas; Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

“When our Nation calls, The Big Red One and Fort Riley always answer with action; our troops are highly trained and ready to respond to any mission, anytime and anywhere,” said Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley spokesperson.

The statement did not divide how many soldiers would be sent to each location.

Between Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy, and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, there is a capacity for 21,000 refugees. The military is working to expand the capacity to 50,000 by September 15, and could increase the number of military installations involved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Names released of drivers killed in Jefferson Co. triple-fatal crash

Latest News

Another set of Wis. lawmakers visited Fort McCoy
Another set of Wis. lawmakers visited Fort McCoy
Middleton-Cross Plains students required to scan ID on school buses
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans seek $680,000 for 2020 election probe
University Hospital named one of top in nation for heart attack patient care