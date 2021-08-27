Advertisement

Madison hospital seeks toys, teaching supplies for children

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donations of toys, teaching supplies and crafts to the American Family Children’s Hospital have decreased during the pandemic, and staff members are hoping the public can help Thursday.

Manager of child life services at American Family Children’s Hospital Julie Auenson explained that specialists work with children and families to discuss what anxieties and fears they may have around the medical process. This can include the use of books, crafts and other activities to help kids feel better while they are at the hospital.

“We understand the pandemic has been very hard for everyone and we appreciate all the community support we’ve received,” said Auenson.  “We hope people will consider donating to help our patients because it will make a huge impact.”

The hospital is not allowing in-person donations due to the pandemic, but people can shop online and have it shipped to UW Health.

The hospital has an Amazon registry list and a Target registry list. People can also go on Amazon Smile to shop, and select the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority to have Amazon donate 0.5% of their purchase to the Child Life department.

People can also make monetary donations here.

UW Health said they have the greatest needs for these supplies:

  • Adult Coloring Books
  • Melissa and Doug Reusable Sticker Books
  • Diamond Art Kits
  • Pop-it fidget toys
  • Wet brush 3 packs
  • Elmer’s Glue Slime Kits
  • Fisher-Price Little People/Toys
  • Board Books
  • Dinosaurs
  • Kinetic Sand
  • Craft Kits
  • Canvas
  • Colored Pencils
  • Fisher-Price Musical Toys

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note
FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Latest News

The wife and son of a naturalized citizen in Madison, stand outside Kabul's airport
Madison agency helps Afghan refugee family flee to safety
The Brugger family welcomed Tucker into the world on June 29th
Newborn baby in Dodgeville stays “Tucker Tough” during battle with cancer
Newborn baby in Dodgeville stays “Tucker Tough” during battle with cancer
Newborn baby in Dodgeville stays “Tucker Tough” during battle with cancer
Madison agency helps Afghan refugee family flee to safety
Madison agency helps Afghan refugee family flee to safety