Madison hospital seeks toys, teaching supplies for children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Donations of toys, teaching supplies and crafts to the American Family Children’s Hospital have decreased during the pandemic, and staff members are hoping the public can help Thursday.

Manager of child life services at American Family Children’s Hospital Julie Auenson explained that specialists work with children and families to discuss what anxieties and fears they may have around the medical process. This can include the use of books, crafts and other activities to help kids feel better while they are at the hospital.

“We understand the pandemic has been very hard for everyone and we appreciate all the community support we’ve received,” said Auenson. “We hope people will consider donating to help our patients because it will make a huge impact.”

The hospital is not allowing in-person donations due to the pandemic, but people can shop online and have it shipped to UW Health.

The hospital has an Amazon registry list and a Target registry list. People can also go on Amazon Smile to shop, and select the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics Authority to have Amazon donate 0.5% of their purchase to the Child Life department.

People can also make monetary donations here.

UW Health said they have the greatest needs for these supplies:

Adult Coloring Books

Melissa and Doug Reusable Sticker Books

Diamond Art Kits

Pop-it fidget toys

Wet brush 3 packs

Elmer’s Glue Slime Kits

Fisher-Price Little People/Toys

Board Books

Dinosaurs

Kinetic Sand

Craft Kits

Canvas

Colored Pencils

Fisher-Price Musical Toys

