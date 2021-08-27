Madison superintendent, teachers union back MMSD mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential vaccination requirement for Madison Metropolitan School District for teachers and staff picked up a pair of high-profile backers on Friday: Superintendent Carlton Jenkins and an overwhelming number of the teachers themselves.

On Monday, MMSD administrators plan to ask the school board to consider implementing such a mandate for the district, Superintendent Carlton Jenkins confirmed during a virtual meeting on Friday.

Jenkins added that, speaking as the superintendent, he would like to see the district “move forward” with mandate.

“We have studied this, and we know the best path forward for our students, staff, and our community is to take the highest level of safety serious,” Jenkins continued. “That’s what we’ve done.”

TEACHERS BACK MANDATE

Teachers, too, are coming out in support of a vaccine mandate as well. The president of the city’s teacher’s union, Madison Teachers, Inc., reported more than 85 percent of its members were in favor of a vaccine mandate.

“From the staff side, we see vaccinations as an extremely important part of making sure our kids, our families, and our staff are safe and everyone’s safe in the building,” MTI President Michael Jones said.

Jones noted approximately 10 percent of members said they wanted more information and he was confident, upon getting it, those members would support the requirement.

Adding that the union also recognizes the importance of other safety measures as well, Jones explained a mandate would go “hand-in-hand with masking (and) making sure we are enforcing and following all the guidelines that our public health experts are advising us to follow.”

Among the other safety protocols Jones noted were ensuring everyone was socially distanced and that there is enough soap and hot water, as well as PPE, on hand.

CHANGING COURSE

Just ten days ago, a district spokesperson said neither vaccinations nor regular COVID-19 testing would be required among staff.

That idea was thrown into flux earlier this week when reports emerged that the school board would, in fact, take up the debate during its August 30 meeting. Board member Nikki Vander Meulen told NBC15 News that the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant helped fuel talks of changing course.

Any decision by the board would come just days ahead of the first day of classes.

