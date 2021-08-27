Middleton-Cross Plains students required to scan ID on school buses

MIDDLETON Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District students will be required to scan an ID when getting on and off the bus this year, in part to aid with possible COVID-19 contact tracing.

The district said the cards will be used in place of a manual attendance system, help with safety and for contact tracing, if necessary.

In a video posted by the district, Transportation Administrative Assistant/Fleet Maintenance Michael Hamstra explained that each student who rides the bus will be issued a physical ID card and will be required to scan it every time they get on and off the bus.

“It really simplifies the process that we had last year,” said Hamstra.

Officials will be able to pull the data almost instantaneously if they need to contact trace. The cards will also keep track of when students get on and off the bus, where they got on/off and which bus they ride.

Drivers will still check all of the seats to make sure all students got off the bus.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.