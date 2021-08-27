Advertisement

Milwaukee police fatally shoot man they say refused orders

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a handgun and refused commands to drop it.

Insp. Willie Murphy says officers tried to pull the man over for driving recklessly in the Sherman Park neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The driver fled, crashed his vehicle about a mile away and took off running. Murphy says two officers fired their guns after the man refused to drop his gun.

Murphy declined to answer questions about whether the man pointed the gun at officers or whether he shot at officers, saying the shooting was under investigation.

The man is the third person killed by police in the city in the last 10 days.

