Name released of woman killed in Madison apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 63-year-old Madison woman who died earlier this week in a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s west side.

According to the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report, Myrrh Smith died from injuries caused by the fire at the Summit Hill Apartments, in the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd. Her death remains under investigation and the more testing is underway.

Smith’s body was found in one of the apartments after firefighters responded to the complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Madison Fire Dept., her body was discovered in the unit where investigators believe the blaze began.

The building’s sprinkler system was able to extinguish most of the flames, MFD noted.

At least 27 people in the 41-unit complex were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross had responded to help them find lodging and other essentials, the report indicated.

Investigators estimated the fire did approximately $50,000 in damage to the complex.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.