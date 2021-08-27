Advertisement

Neenah High School needs teachers to help students who fell behind during the pandemic

By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School is taking a proactive approach this fall to try and keep students on track by opening up positions for licensed teachers to assist students.

They are seeking four individuals, ideal for former or retired teachers, to help out students in need of academic support who have fallen behind over the past year as a result of the pandemic.

“As we’ve gone through COVID the last year and a half, we had a lot of student challenges increase in classes failed, but also an increase in the amount of students that were absent from classes,” said Kyle Popp, associate principal at Neenah High School.

Neenah High School says this approach was designed for students that need to recover lost credits, while remaining in their grade-level courses and rely on core content of Math, English, Science, and Social Studies.

“This is really our own sort of homegrown program to make sure that our kids stay in the classrooms with their teachers and their peers, continuing to advance their learning, while earning those credits that they might of lost in the year from the pandemic,” said Chad Buboltz, director of secondary learning and leadership at the high school.

Neenah High School students are not required to re-take classes they have failed. Instead, they will spend their time in a classroom addressing critical learning skills needed.

“They’ll be looking at some of our critical learning targets and what our kids need in order to be successful, whether it’s at the next grade level or in whatever they’re doing after Neenah High School,” said Buboltz.

This program focuses mainly on seniors so they can graduate on time but will also help juniors and sophomores.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as possible, because our other options don’t provide with that in-person instruction,” said Popp.

Officials hope to fill the part-time positions before school starts on September 1 so they can hit the ground running.

“This is something that not a lot of people are doing, and so our teachers have worked really hard to make sure that this programs going to work for them and their kids,” said Buboltz.

If you’re interested, the full job description may be viewed here.

Contact Chad Buboltz at cbuboltz@neenah.k12.wi.us if interested.

The District is also seeking a full-time English Learner educational assistant at the secondary level. The individual must be able to read and write English and Spanish. The full job description is linked here.

