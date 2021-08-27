Advertisement

Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states

Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry benefitted from nearly $24,000 in property tax breaks in both New York and Wisconsin that are supposed to only be applied to a primary residence, not multiple properties.

Property records from both states show that Lasry received at least $23,000 in tax breaks in New York for a condominium he owned there after he moved to Milwaukee in 2014.

Lasry says he properly notified the condo management company to end the abatement.

According to the New York City Department of Finance, it’s up to co-op and condo boards and management companies to notify the city when there is a change of eligibility for the abatement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Names released of drivers killed in Jefferson Co. triple-fatal crash

Latest News

The wife and son of a naturalized citizen in Madison, stand outside Kabul's airport
Madison agency helps Afghan refugee family flee to safety
Madison state senator stops short of apology about colleague with COVID-19
State lawmakers address media after visiting Fort McCoy Wednesday morning.
Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss refugees housed at Fort McCoy
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 on ventilator, stable