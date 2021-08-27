University Hospital named one of top in nation for heart attack patient care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University Hospital in Madison was honored for the tenth year in a row Friday for providing care to heart attack patients.

The hospital was awarded the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain- MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021, UW Health announced.

Dr. Amish Raval, interventional cardiologist at University Hospital, said the award shows the commitment they have to give consistent and exceptional care to people.

“It serves as powerful testimony to the hard work and dedication that our staff demonstrates on a daily basis and to the unyielding commitment of excellence we make to all the patients we care for,” said Dr. Raval.

To win the award, UW Health said the hospital has shown achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two years and performed at the highest level for performance measures. This allows them to provide the best possible care to heart attack patients.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 70,000 Americans have a heart attack each year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.