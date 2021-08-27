Advertisement

Waukesha school district opts out of free lunch program

File photo, school lunch line
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee school district is meeting to possibly reconsider opting out of a federally funded free meal program.

The move met with widespread criticism from parents after school board members said they were concerned participating students would “become spoiled.”  

The Waukesha school board planned a special meeting Monday to discuss its participation in the program. The meeting comes after parents and other advocates put pressure on the board to reconsider.

Waukesha students from low-income families will still be able to apply for free or reduced-price meals under the traditional National School Lunch Program.

In addition, as was practice before the pandemic, young students in grades lower than high school who come to school without a packed lunch, money or an accepted lunch program application, may be given cheaper meals of cheese sandwiches, finance director Sheri Stack said.

The Alliance for Education in Waukesha held a rally outside the district office on Friday to call for reinstating the program. The state education department says Waukesha is the state’s only district eligible for the program to drop out.

