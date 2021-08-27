Advertisement

Wis. COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 for third day this week

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After seven months without Wisconsin seeing higher than 2,000 COVID-19 cases per day, three days this week well exceeded that.

On Friday, the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,283 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. This is the second day in a row and the third day this week that cases have surpassed the 2,000-threshold. There were 2,034 cases on Thursday and 2,159 cases on Tuesday.

The last time before this week that cases hit 2,000 was on January 21.

The new seven-day rolling average continues to soar, now reaching 1,584. This is the highest it’s been since January 22.

Of the 655,657 total COVID-19 cases in the Badger State ever recorded, 33,492 of them have been identified since the start of August.

DHS notes five people have died Friday from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,577 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19.

Highest one-day increase for COVID-19 vaccines so far this week

Health officials report 42,970 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far this week, 12,828 more doses than the day before.

DHS’ dashboard shows 54.3% of people in the state have received at least their first dose and 51.1% of residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

