Wis. House Republicans briefed on Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s House Republicans toured Fort McCoy Friday, saying they have more questions about the base for Afghan refugees.

VETTING PROCESS

Five Republican lawmakers, led by Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08), said after a drive-by of the facility, they got insight into the process that allows refugees to be there. They called Fort McCoy a “reception station,” rather than a place for vetting.

Based on a briefing led by a major general at the base, Rep. Gallagher said most of the vetting of the Afghan refugees happens at “lily pads” that are abroad. The refugees, he said, are then sent through a second stage of vetting upon reaching U.S. soil.

“They are doing some vetting here, biometrics, following up,” he said, “trying to piece together whatever identification these people have, seeing if they’re eligible for work permits, things like that, but most of the national security vetting is happening prior to people arriving at Fort McCoy.”

“It looks like they are on track,” Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) said, “but like the other members said, when you dig a little deeper into the visas and the legalities, we still have a lot of questions I think.”

Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01), Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07) and Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06) were also present.

“The people in this facility are doing a great job,” Rep. Grothman said. “Their goal is to, for a lack of a better word, Americanize people or familiarize the new immigrants as to what their new country is like and to make sure they adapt very well.”

LIFE INSIDE THE BASE

At a separate press briefing Friday, Department of Defense officials gave an update on Afghan refugee operations. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck said Fort McCoy is currently housing 2,383 refugees, with a capacity for 10,000 people.

Wisconsin lawmakers said refugees were sleeping in barracks and described seeing refugees getting food and talking on cell phones. Rep. Gallagher said he saw children playing with American soldiers.

Looking ahead, lawmakers said they were told the refugees may stay at the Wisconsin base between two to four weeks, then they can make their ways around the country.

Rep. Steil said families could leave the base if they wanted.

Friday marked the second time this week that Republican legislators have visited the site.

