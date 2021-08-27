Advertisement

Wisconsin high court denies request to block Dane Co. mask mandate

Woman wearing a face mask
Woman wearing a face mask(AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a conservative law group’s request Friday to block the Dane County health department’s mask mandate.

According to court documents, the state high court denied the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s request for a temporary injunction on the mask mandate because it did not fall under their jurisdiction. The decision was 4-3.

Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, Justice Rebecca Bradley and Justice Patience Roggensack all dissented the opinion.

“Without offering any explanation to the people of Wisconsin who elected them, a majority of this court shirks its institutional responsibility to decide yet another case alleging an unlawful deprivation of liberty,” said Justice Rebecca Bradley, in her dissent.

Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed the original action on Aug. 18 with the state high court, challenging the order it described as “draconian” on behalf of Dane County resident Bryant Stempski.

The group states that the state Supreme Court’s recent decision in James v. Heinrich found that Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich violated the law when she ordered all Dane Co. schools to close for in-person learning last fall.

A spokesperson for PHMDC said last week that they were “confident” in their order.

NBC15 has reached out to WILL and PHMDC for comment.

