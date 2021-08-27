Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans seek $680,000 for 2020 election probe

A GOP-controlled committee will vote on it by Monday without holding a public hearing.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are seeking approval to spend up to $680,000 in taxpayer money on an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state won by President Joe Biden.

Party officials on Friday circulated a ballot to approve the expenses. A GOP-controlled committee will vote on it by Monday without holding a public hearing.

The investigation was ordered by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and is in addition to one underway by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

That review was also ordered by Republicans. Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

