Advertisement

Wisconsin’s bond rating upgraded, continuing economic rebounds

Generic picture of money.
Generic picture of money.(Source: Associated Press)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Wisconsin’s bond rating has been upgraded by multiple agencies. The Governor’s Office said this supplements the state’s economic rebounds that have been occurring in recent months.

Wisconsin’s July unemployment rate has remained at 3.9% since April and is among the lowest in the nation, nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels, a release said.

The release added the state is committing to two-thirds funding for public schools for the first time in two decades, while also providing one of the largest tax cuts in state history.

“Today’s news is yet another sign that we aren’t just bouncing back to the way things were,” Gov. Evers said. “We’re making the kind of strategic, long-term investments that will ensure our state economy and our communities are stronger and more resilient than they were before the pandemic hit.”

Kroll Bond Rating Agency upgraded its long-term rating to AAA from AA+ for General Obligation (GO) Bonds, and S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term rating to AA+ from AA, according to a release.

The upgraded bond ratings will help Wisconsin borrow money at lower interest rates, resulting in lower debt service costs to Wisconsin taxpayers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Catholic leaders issue new guidance for those looking to be exempt from vaccines for religious reasons
Jeffrey Halvorsen
Officials no longer looking for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Names released of drivers killed in Jefferson Co. triple-fatal crash

Latest News

Fort McCoy
More than 2,300 Afghan refugees currently housed at Fort McCoy
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
Wis. COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 for third day this week
Firefighters located the unit where the fire started, and determined it was mostly put out by...
Name released of woman killed in Madison apartment fire