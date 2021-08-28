Advertisement

2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LYONS, Ill. (AP) - Police have discovered two containers with human remains in a backyard in suburban Chicago.

It comes a few days after a man told investigators that he buried the bodies of his mother and sister there years ago after they had died.

The Lyons police chief says the man and his brother were arrested Saturday, though no charges were filed while investigators try to confirm the identities of the remains.

Police were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles southwest of Chicago.

Officers found the home filled with debris and no running water. The two brothers were living there.

