275+ Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offering flu shots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are offering the flu vaccine, Hy-Vee announced Tuesday.

The vaccine will be available throughout the company’s eight-state region, with no appointments or prescription necessary, Hy-Vee said. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Both regular and high-dose flu vaccines are available. Pharmacists will conduct a screening to determine which flu vaccine is most beneficial for each individual’s health.

Drive-thru clinics will also be offered outside of many Hy-Vee locations through Oct, 30. during the following times each week:

Tuesdays & Thursdays 3-7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Each patient who receives the vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy is eligible to earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward which can be redeemed at Hy-Vee Gas, Fast & Fresh and Fast & Fresh Express locations, Hy-Vee said.

Flu vaccines are available without a prescription during regular pharmacy hours to patients 6 months and older at Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota Hy-Vee locations; or 3 years and older in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin Hy-Vee locations, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ PREP Act.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals 6 months of age or older get the vaccine each year.

More details can be found at Hy-Vee.com.

