5 Wisconsin men arrested in undercover human trafficking investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five Wisconsin men were arrested in an undercover human trafficking operation, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday.

The men were arrested Thursday in Fond du Lac and are accused of solicitation of prostitution.

Attorney General Kaul thanked members of the Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office who coordinated the investigation.

“Our outstanding Human Trafficking Bureau works to combat human trafficking, including by investigating and arresting individuals who drive the demand for this outrageous criminal activity by soliciting commercial sex,” said Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting human sex trafficking and to providing support services to survivors.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the DOJ urges them to call 911. People can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-788, 24 hours a day, seven day per week.

